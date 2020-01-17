× Missouri man sentenced for killing witness in a murder case

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) – A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 34 years in prison for killing a woman who was a witness in a murder case against him.

Michael Dumas was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say Dumas killed 46-year-old Sarah Simms in Independence in November 2018. Simms was in a car with Dumas in September 2017 when he allegedly was in a gun battle with another car, leading to the death of 18-year-old Phillip Anderson.

Dumas is scheduled to go to trial in August for second-degree murder in Anderson’s death.