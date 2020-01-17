Plane slides off taxiway at Kansas City International Airport because of icy conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Authorities say a plane has slide off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport due to icy conditions that also have closed schools and government offices. KMBC-TV reports that airport spokesman Joe McBride said Delta Airlines A319 was taxiing from the terminal Friday morning when the nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement. Officials said there are no known injuries on that flight.
The closure comes after the National Weather Service issues a winter weather advisory for parts of Missouri and Kansas. The weather service says drivers should "plan on slippery road conditions."
The ice is headed acros Missouri today. Any icy mix of winter weather is likely to develop across the St. Louis area Friday morning from southwest to northeast. The precipitation will start as snow and sleet between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. in metro St. Louis and then spread northeast from there.
Less than 1” of snow and sleet is expected before the precipitation transitions to freezing rain by early afternoon. Freezing rain will continue until late this afternoon or very early this evening when temperatures warm above freezing. Up to ¼ inch of ice is possible. Temperatures will continue to warm overnight with periods of rain and some spotty thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible at times tonight too.
The rain will end very early Saturday with gusty winds and much colder air taking control. Saturday will be warmest in the morning…with temps in the 40s…falling into the 20s by afternoon. Sunday looks sunny but very cold with a high temperature in the 20s.