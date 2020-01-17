Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Police: Medical issue led to pickup truck slamming into Illinois Starbucks

Posted 10:55 am, January 17, 2020

McHENRY, Ill. –  Police say the driver of a pickup truck had a “medical emergency” before slamming into an Illinois Starbucks. Police said in a statement Friday that the driver will not be cited or charged.

The statement identified the driver as a 53-year-old man from Lakemoor. A McHenry police spokesman told The Associated Press that he could not release more information about the man’s medical issue.

Police said the pickup truck ran off the roadway in McHenry and struck a vehicle at the drive-thru window before colliding with the building. Police said one person was trapped under the truck. Four people were taken to hospitals. A fifth was treated at the scene.

