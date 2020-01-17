St. Louis fixes hazards exposed in Fox Files report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Action from St. Louis after Fox 2 exposed hazards residents brought to our attention.

Last night at 10 p.m., Fox 2 showed you a missing guard rail from the walkway on Market Street near Union Station. Residents said they’d been concerned about it for about month. The mayor’s office promised an immediate response. By noon we found metal railings, not only blocking the hazardous opening, but they’re also bolted to the concrete. MoDOT is looking into a longer-term solution.

Then on the Eads bridge, we learned city crews replaced about 30 of the 34 burned out lights. Andrew Kane said he’d been complaining since Thanksgiving and was surprised to see crews responding within 12 hours of our report.

“A prompt response today by the city of St. Louis," he said. "I arrived home today at about 11 a.m. and noticed many of the lights have been replaced already on the bridge and crews are out actively working to replace the rest of the lights.”

Both repairs happened as crews were also treating roads ahead of today's’ freezing rain.