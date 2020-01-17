Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Three & It’s Free Da Vinci Exhibition at St. Louis Science Center

Discover the world of Renaissance master, Leonardo Da Vinci and his passion for science and nature.  Featuring more than 60 life-size re-creations of Da Vinci’s inventions and interactive machines, as well as replica’s of his art.  Explore his discoveries in engineering, flight, light, music, and more. We are giving you a chance to win a family four pack to the exhibition at the St. Louis Science Center.

If you would like win a family four pack to the Da Vinci Exhibition click the link below to enter your information before 9:45 a.m. and if we call you at the end of the show and you name three things you saw on the show, you are a winner!

ENTER HERE FOR WEEK OF:  1/20/2020

