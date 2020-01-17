Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Three suspects arrested after missing Missouri teen found in Kansas

Posted 12:49 pm, January 17, 2020

ST. JAMES, Mo. – A missing Missouri teen was found today in Wichita, Kansas. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says that Victoria “Rosie” Hennigh went missing last Saturday. Now three suspects are in police custody after she was found.

Police partnered with several other agencies to help find Victoria including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigations, South Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force, and the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force, and National Child Protection Task Force.

The case is still under investigation and there may be further arrests.  Police did not release the condition of Hennigh.

