Tim’s Travels: Winterfest Ice Rink All-Star Celebrations at Kiener Plaza

The Winterfest Ice Rink will open to the public at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, with the One Nation Celebration taking place from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Prior to that, the public is invited to cheer on the 3-on-3 hockey teams as they compete for the championship trophy on the Winterfest Ice Rink.

For more information visit: www.archpark.org