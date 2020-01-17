Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Tim’s Travels: Winterfest Ice Rink All-Star Celebrations at Kiener Plaza

Posted 7:21 am, January 17, 2020
ST. LOUIS -  The Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Bud Select, and the St. Louis Blues  kick off a week of NHL All-Star festivities in downtown St. Louis at the Winterfest Ice Rink in Kiener Plaza.

The Winterfest Ice Rink will open to the public at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, with the One Nation Celebration taking place from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.  Prior to that, the public is invited to cheer on the 3-on-3 hockey teams as they compete for the championship trophy on the Winterfest Ice Rink.

For more information visit: www.archpark.org

