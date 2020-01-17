Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, January 18-19, 2020

Cardinals Winter Warm Up

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 18-19 (Monday too) Venue: Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: $40.00 (Some autographs cost extra)

The ceremonial kickoff to the 2020 baseball season, Winter Warm-Up is a three-day fan event that gives Cardinals fans a chance to get up-close and personal with their favorite team. In addition to player and alumni autograph sessions, fans can bid on memorabilia at live and silent auctions, meet Fredbird, attend live Q&A sessions with players, broadcasters and team officials, and much more. All proceeds support the team's charitable fund, Cardinals Care.

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/fans/winter-warm-up

Monster Jam

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 18-19 Venue: America’s Center & The Dome

Saturday: 7pm, Sunday 3pm Tickets start at $15.00

Your favorite monster trucks will be in in downtown St. Louis. Don’t miss the Monster Jam Pit Party where you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures, and enjoy other family-friendly activities. Pit parties take place several hours before the main action and cost extra.

https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/st-louis-mo/jan-18-2020-jan-19-2020

Eagle Days

Date: Saturday and Sunday, January 18-19

Venue: Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, St. Louis County Missouri & Madison County, Illinois

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Built in 1929, the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge was renovated in 1999 by Trailnet and is one of the nation's longest pedestrian/bicycle bridges. Spotting scopes manned by volunteers are spaced along the center of the bridge to view eagles diving for fish or roosting in the trees along the shoreline. Remember, eagle spotting is an outdoor activity, so be sure and bundle up, as it can get quite chilly on the bridge. There will be a full-size replica of an eagle’s nest is a great photo opportunity. Eagle Days also features Lewis and Clark reenactors who will have a camp set up reminiscent of the 1804–1806 Corps of Discovery Expedition.

https://greatriversgreenway.org/eagledays/

Loop Ice Carnival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 18-19 Venue: The Delmar Loop, University City, MO

Saturday: 10am-5pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm Admission: Free

Embrace winter with outdoor activities like carnival rides, frozen turkey bowling and games, ice sculpting demonstrations, and more. Look for your favorite winter-themed characters, penguins, and others for great photo ops. Duck inside and warm up with delicious food and drink at one of the Delmar Loop’s 70 food establishments.

https://visittheloop.com/the-loop-ice-carnival/

St. Louis Ambush Soccer

Date: Sunday, January 19 Venue: The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO

Time: 3:05pm Tickets: $15.00-$35.00

Vs: Canada MetroStars

https://www.stlambush.com/stats#/team-schedule?team_id=56726

Da Vinci The Exhibition

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 18-19 Venue: Saint Louis Science Center

Time: 9:30am-4:30pm Tickets: Adults: $14.95, Children 5-12: $12.95 (Discounts for seniors, members)

The 7,000 square-foot special exhibition follows the Renaissance master, Leonardo da Vinci, on a journey of innovation, creativity, science and wonder, featuring more than 60 fully built, life-size replicas of inventions, more than 20 recreations of his major paintings and fine art studies and dozens of stunning concept displays.

https://www.slsc.org/exhibits-attractions/da-vinci-the-exhibition/

Circus Harmony: Fluente - An Underseas Circus Adventure

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 18-19 Venue: City Museum, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7p, Sunday 2p Tickets: $20.00

Swimming into the circus ring, Fluente will feature new acts created especially for this production and new music from the Circus Harmony Band under the direction of Jeffrey Carter, the Chair of the Department of Music at Webster University and conductor of the Variety Children’s Charity choruses.

https://circusharmony.org/fluente/

The Rep Studio Series: The Thanksgiving Play

Date: Saturday and Sunday, January 18-19 Venue: Emerson Studio Theatre, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm, 7:00pm Tickets: $46.00-$71.00

Four earnestly progressive theatre-makers want to create a politically correct Thanksgiving play that is historically accurate, avoids all possible stereotypes and doesn’t offend anyone. Guess how long it takes for everything to fly off the rails? This wickedly hilarious satire hurtles into glorious chaos.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-thanksgiving-play

The Rep: Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 18-19 Venue: The Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm

Tickets: $20.00-$94.50

The Greek tragedy Medea is reborn through the experiences of a young immigrant family living in modern day Los Angeles. Shrouded in evocative mysticism, this tale of love, loss and transformation pulses with an escalating sense of danger. In this fresh retelling, Medea and Jason grapple not only with their own star-crossed marriage, but with the weight of the sacrifices demanded in the battle between assimilation and tradition.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/mojada-a-medea-in-los-angeles

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 18-19 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets: $29.00-$65.00

She was a girl from Boston, who shot from gospel choir to dance floor diva and risked it all to break through barriers. With a score featuring more than 20 of Donna Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” the show is a tribute to the voice of a generation.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/summer