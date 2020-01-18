× Avalanche ride 3-goal 2nd period to 5-3 win over Blues

DENVER (AP) _ Cale Makar and Andre Burakovsky scored 22 seconds apart in the second period to chase All-Star goaltender Jordan Binnington from the game and the Colorado Avalanche held on to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3. The Avalanche used a three-goal middle period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 advantage. Tyson Jost also scored in the period. Nathan MacKinnon added a goal in the first and Gabriel Landeskog clinched it with an empty-netter. Alex Pietrangelo, David Perron, and Oskar Sundqvist scored for the Blues.