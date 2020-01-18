Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Avalanche ride 3-goal 2nd period to 5-3 win over Blues

Posted 7:44 pm, January 18, 2020, by , Updated at 07:43PM, January 18, 2020

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 7: Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues watches an incoming bouncing puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 7, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blues defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) _ Cale Makar and Andre Burakovsky scored 22 seconds apart in the second period to chase All-Star goaltender Jordan Binnington from the game and the Colorado Avalanche held on to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3. The Avalanche used a three-goal middle period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 advantage. Tyson Jost also scored in the period. Nathan MacKinnon added a goal in the first and Gabriel Landeskog clinched it with an empty-netter. Alex Pietrangelo, David Perron, and Oskar Sundqvist scored for the Blues.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.