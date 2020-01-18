× Florissant man faces additional charges, after teen dies from home intentionally set on fire

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A Florissant man accused of setting his home on fire Friday is now facing additional charges. Saturday, the Florissant Police Department announced that a juvenile that was in the house at the time of the fire had died. Police say the child died from injuries suffered in the fire.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, the fire started before 3 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Curtis Court.

When officers arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. They learned a juvenile was still in the home but could not get inside to the boy. Firefighters arrived and were successful in removing the boy from the home.

The juvenile was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Florissant police and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit determined the house fire was intentionally set, Michael said.

Bobby Copass was arrested and charged with first-degree arson. He remains in custody at St. Louis County Jail.