ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A local man uses ordinary objects to create impactful art. Quaron Gooch is a a visual artist. He takes physical objects and builds them into artwork. Gooch joined us this morning to show some of his pieces and explain what inspired him to become an artist.
Gooch Art, Local man creates art out of physical objects
Gooch Artwork
