LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. . (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Harry and Meghan will no longer use ‘His and Her Royal Highness,’ Buckingham Palace says
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. . (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
As part of the agreement, the couple will be required to step back from their royal duties, including military appointments, and no longer represent the Queen, the statement from Buckingham Palace said.
Harry and Meghan will no longer receive funds for royal duties, it said. The arrangement will go into effect this spring.
“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement.
“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” she said. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”
“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond,” the Queen said, “and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.”
Harry will give up his three military patronages, a royal source said, and his position as Commonwealth youth ambassador. The couple will spend the majority of their time in North America, the royal source said.
Saturday’s news came after senior members of the family held a meeting at the Queen’s Sandringham estate on Monday. Afterward, the Queen said she agreed to a “period of transition” while the final details of an agreement on the matter were ironed out.