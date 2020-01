Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - January is National Blood Donor Month. During this month, the American Red Cross encourages people to give blood, which is typically in short supply at this time of the year after the the holidays . Mary Jane Thomsen, executive director of Greater St. Louis American Red Cross, joins us to talk about current critical need for blood.

Fox 2 News will host a telethon for the Red Cross.