× Odell Beckham Jr. no longer facing arrest in LSU locker room incident

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer facing an arrest warrant in New Orleans in connection with a locker room incident following the LSU’s win this week in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The New Orleans Police Department had obtained an arrest warrant for the Cleveland Browns player after he appeared to swat a security guard at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday. Beckham was on hand to see his alma mater, LSU, win college football’s national championship over the Clemson Tigers.

Daniel Davillier, an attorney for Beckham, said the warrant has been recalled.

“The security officer involved does not wish to pursue charges in this matter. This legal matter has been resolved,” Davillier told CNN.

Video from inside the locker room shows Beckham apparently striking a security guard in the buttocks area during postgame celebrations.

Police obtained an arrest warrant on a charge of misdemeanor simple battery, officials said Thursday. CNN reached out to the New Orleans Police Department but has not heard back.

The Superdome filed the complaint with department on Tuesday, police spokesman Gary Scheets said. Asked whether the arrest warrant was related to the video, which was widely shared on social media, Scheets said, “Judge for yourself.”

Video posted to social media shows the man confronting LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis about a burn mark on the floor when Beckham walks up behind the man and seemingly swats him on the backside.

The man turns around but does not otherwise engage, as Beckham makes finger guns and sings “Get the Gat” by New Orleans rapper Lil Elt, which had been playing earlier in the locker room. Beckham then turns around to speak to someone else. The video ends, and it isn’t clear what happened thereafter.

The former LSU wideout was already under scrutiny for his postgame antics.

He was captured on video giving cash handshakes to wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin on the sideline. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow told a podcast that he, too, received money from Beckham.

The incident may be a violation of college football rules because players are not allowed to accept cash, according to NCAA bylaws.

LSU’s athletics department acknowledged the money was real.

“Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes,” the department said in a statement.

“We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation,” the department said.

The NCAA had no comment about the cash, and Beckham could not be reached.

By Eliott C. McLaughlin and Steve Almasy, CNN