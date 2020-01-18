Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Petty’s 20 points leads Alabama past Missouri 88-74

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) _ John Petty scored 20 points and Alex Reese and Jaden Shackelford each had 17 to lead Alabama to an 88-74 victory over Missouri. The Crimson Tide built a 12-point second-half lead and then withstood challenges to punctuate a week that included handing No. 4 Auburn its first loss. The final margin was the game’s biggest. Missouri pulled to within three points several times, the last on Reed ikko’s basket with 6:34 left. That was as close as the Tigers could come despite making all 31 free throw attempts, a Southeastern Conference record.

