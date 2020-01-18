Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

The Loop Ice Carnival brings icy conditions to St. Louis for the weekend

Posted 9:46 am, January 18, 2020, by , Updated at 09:47AM, January 18, 2020
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There will be plenty of ice today, but it won't be falling from the sky. The annual Loop Ice Carnival runs all weekend. For more info visit: https://visittheloop.com/the-loop-ice-carnival/

