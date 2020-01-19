Couple victimized twice in one night after attending downtown event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A fun night at the Monster Jam in downtown St. Louis took a turn for the worst when a family was victimized twice.

The family attended Monster Jam with their children, had a great time, and returned to their truck to find a window busted out.

That`s not where the violations ended.

“We saw glass, and that’s when we realized we got broken into,” said the victim who did not wish to be identified.

Shattered glass left them with no window dealing with freezing temperatures on the way home.

Important items were missing from the truck, including car keys, house keys, and medication.

“They had the audacity to steal my son’s seizure medicine,” said the victim. “He’s three-years-old and has seizures, so he needs it three times a day.”

On that medication, was their address.

That very same night, the couple’s surveillance camera was frozen, but it captured a suspect driving off in their other car.

“We feel vulnerable, violated, and angry,” said the victim.

The couple said there was an entire row of cars broken into at the Monster Jam event.

They are fortunate everyone is okay but disheartened to be robbed twice.

“I picked up an extra shift to be able to afford to take my son, and you just work so hard for someone to steal it from you so easily,” the victim said.

This is a look at the car the suspects stole, a silver Honda accord.

Now, with one car damaged and the other stolen, the family just wants to get back on track and move on.

“Just hoping that we find the car, put whoever is behind bars if possible, fix the window and pick up and move on,” the victim said.

The couple said they have already filed a police report with St. Louis city police where their truck was broken into, and with St. Peters police where their car was stolen.