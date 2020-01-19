Crisis Nursery seeks winter clothing for families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Bitter cold temps have Crisis Nursery asking for help. As the temperatures dipped back below freezing, Crisis Nursery finds itself in a crisis of its own as more families needed winter gear and their closets were running bare.

After a plea on Facebook, the donations started to trickle in. Some decided to provide a heartwarming gift that can keep someone else warm this winter.

Staff say that this is a reminder that help is out there if you need it.

They have a 24-hour helpline that is answered by trained staff. You can reach them at 314-768-3201.

Crisis Nursery has already collected some donations, but they are asking that the next time you clean out your closet to think of them. They say you can drop donations off at any of their five locations or at their business office. They also have an Amazon wish list on their Facebook page.