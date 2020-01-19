× Flaherty looks forward to staying consistent for Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Last year was a breakout season for St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty. He blossomed into one of the top starters in baseball. At the midpoint of the season, Flaherty was 4-5 with a 4.90 ERA in his first 17 starts. That changed in the second half. Following the All-Star break, Flaherty produced a 0.91 ERA. In his second full season, Flaherty finished with a 2.75 ERA. He went 11-8 in 33 starts and struck out 231. The 24-year-old righty is hoping to maintain his consistency this year for the NL Central champions.