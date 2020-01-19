ST. LOUIS, Mo. - January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Three St. Louis chapters of the Links Incorporated will host a program featuring a panel discussion on the topic at Harris Stowe State University next Saturday.
Human Trafficking Awareness Month panel discussion
