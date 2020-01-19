ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Valentines is just around the corner and we are talking love , happiness and marriage. Parker and Sadie Simpson just celebrated their 72 wedding anniversary. The family is here this morning consisting of their children , grandchildren great grandchildren and great great grand children.
Local couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary with entire family
