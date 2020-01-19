New Build-A-Bear workshop open in Union Station

Posted 9:03 am, January 19, 2020, by
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The new Build-A-Bear workshop opened up in Union Station. The new shop has specialty bears for the All Star Hockey Weekend, Valentines Day, and much more.

