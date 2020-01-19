× One on One with Blues Coach Craig Berube

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne sits down with Blues head coach Craig Berube at the NHL All-Star break.

Among the topics they discuss, Berube coaching the Central All-Stars in the upcoming NHL All-Star game here in St. Louis next Saturday. Berube also reflects on this past year and winning the Blues first ever Stanley Cup. Berube says he's still the same guy before leading the Blues to the championship. Martin also asked Berube if he'd think he would ever coach again after being fired as the Philadelphia Flyers coach. Berube talked about the chance he was given by the Blues. Chief also talked about the style he wants his team to play, hard working and tough. Martin also asked Craig about the pressure the Blues are under to repeat as Stanley Cup champs.