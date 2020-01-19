× St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Aliyah Williams – January 18, 2020

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for Saturday, January 18, 2020 is Aliyah Williams. The Parkway North junior point guard on the Vikings girls basketball team is leading the team in scoring at 16.7 points per game. Williams has a 40 percent shooting percentage from three point range. Aliyah Williams and Parkway North have complied a 9-4 record so far this season, including a victory over the powerhouse school, Incarnate Word.

Congrats to Aliyah Williams, the St. Luke's Urgent Care Athlete of the Week.