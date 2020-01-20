After flights cancelled, man drives Tyreek Hill’s grandparents to KC from St. Louis

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is thankful after a stranger made sure his grandparents could come see him play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs made their first Super Bowl in a half-century by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 Sunday for the AFC championship.

A tweet showing Hill’s parents and a man in the middle of them named Dave Fearn states flight cancellations left Hill’s parents stranded in St. Louis. Worried they were going to miss the game in Kansas City, the man offered to drive them across Missouri.

“Thank you Dave,” Hill wrote in a responding tweet.

Dakota Fearn, Dave Fearn’s dad, told FOX4 his dad won the tickets to the game in a bet with his friends over the Chiefs v. Texans game.

More than a third of all the flights at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport were canceled Friday night and many others were delayed because of icy weather, FOX2 reported.

Of the 486 daily flights, 160 did not fly.

In Kansas City, passengers had to scramble as icy conditions caused an airplane to slide off of the runway. There were no injuries.