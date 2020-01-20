× At least 1 dead and 15 wounded in Kansas City shooting, police say

Kansas City police believe a shooter opened fire on a group of people waiting in line to get into a bar and was stopped in the parking lot by an armed security guard, Kansas City Police Department Capt. David Jackson said.

Officers were nearby when the call about the shooting came in just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jackson said in a news conference posted on Twitter.

One man — who police believe was the shooter — and one woman were found dead in the parking lot.

Officers were not involved in the shooting and did not fire any shots, according to Jackson.

At least 15 people arrived at nearby hospitals with injuries, Jackson said, three of whom are in critical condition.

Police don’t know if there was a specific person targeted or if there was a disturbance that led up to the shooting. It’s also still unknown what type of firearm was used.

The shooting came hours after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a trip to Super Bowl LIV, beating the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“Detectives and crime scene investigators will be collecting evidence and talking with witnesses to gather evidence and more information to see what lead to this shooting,” Jackson said in a news release.