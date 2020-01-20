Best Seats – Bon Jovi at Enterprise Center!

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band BON JOVI has broken every touring record imaginable, topped every chart, and received every accolade, and now has their sights set on kicking off 2020 with new music and touring. The Grammy Award winning band announced the Bon Jovi 2020 Tour is coming to Enterprise Center on Thursday, July 23rd with special guest Bryan Adams.

Recently named by Pollstar as one of the top touring bands of all time with nearly 10 million tickets sold in just the last decade alone, the magazine said: “One can count on one hand the number of rock bands that broke out in the 1980s that are still successfully touring today, but doing so with fresh, new music that retains the authenticity that is at the heart of the best in rock ‘n’ roll.”

Jon Bon Jovi has spoken in recent interviews of the depth and breadth of a forthcoming album, set for release later this year from Island Records. Fans will get exclusive access to that album; every ticket sold includes one CD copy of Bon Jovi 2020.

Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets prior to the general public beginning Tuesday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. local time. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance, preshow hospitality, commemorative laminate and and more. Check LaneOne.com for LaneOne details.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in just the past decade, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.

