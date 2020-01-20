Best Seats – Bon Jovi at Enterprise Center!

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band BON JOVI has broken every touring record imaginable, topped every chart, and received every accolade, and now has their sights set on kicking off 2020 with new music and touring. The Grammy Award winning band announced the Bon Jovi 2020 Tour is coming to Enterprise Center on Thursday, July 23rd with special guest Bryan Adams.

FOX 2 wants you to win tickets every day this week, including one grand prize winner receiving the Best Seats in the House – a pair of VIP tickets plus $200 gift card from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery! Earn a bonus entry when you follow FOX 2 on Instagram. Link in bio.

Tickets go on sale Friday, 1/24 at 10am. FOX 2 has a pre-sale, happening Thursday, January 21st from 10am – 10pm. Use Promo Code: FOX2NOW

Hurry! All entries are due by Friday, 1/24 at 1pm CST.

Official Rules