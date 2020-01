Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The biggest football game of the year is almost here, so it's time to start planning your party for the big day.

Hundreds of millions of Americans will be glued to their televisions watching the Super Bowl on February 2.

Two-time Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis joins Fox 2 live via satellite with tips and information on how you can have the ultimate viewing experience.