Chaminade grad Roderick Campbell Jr. to transfer from Northwestern to Southern Illinois

ST. LOUIS, MO- A little more than a month and a half after announcing his intention to leave Northwestern as a graduate transfer, former Chaminade defensive back Roderick Campbell, Jr. confirmed on social media Monday that he would complete his eligibility at Southern Illinois.

“u may not end up where u thought u were going, but u will always end up where you’re meant to be. next chapter. let’s ride” @bigbenson40 @SIU_Football pic.twitter.com/ZfNEI2dgQZ — Roderick Campbell Jr. (@RC9___) January 20, 2020

Campbell Jr. was a four-star cornerback out of Chaminade and was one of only three true freshmen to play at Northwestern in 2016. He missed 2017 due to reported shoulder surgery. He appeared in 12 games in 2018 and also made Academic All-Big Ten. In 2019 he had a career-high four tackles against UNLV and finished with 9 tackles in 10 games.

Southern Illinois is coming off a 7-5 season in 2019. The Salukis have Big Ten power Wisconsin on the schedule in the fall.