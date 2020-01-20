Child injured after shots fired into car in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A child was injured during a shooting this morning. Police found a boy in the 4000 block of Chippewa at around 7:30am with a minor injury to his head.

Someone fired shots into a vehicle the child was sitting in this morning. Investigators say they don’t believe the boy was actually struck by gunfire. The juvenile has been taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened nearby at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Ray. The child was found close to a business in the 4000 block of Chippewa. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive for the shooting. This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops.