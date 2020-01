Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Many people have to add the cost of medications to their budgets. This expense is especially hard on seniors who need to look for affordable ways to cover these costs. Essence Healthcare can offer that help. Dr. Debbie Zimmerman, Chief Medical Officer At Essence Healthcare, is at the FOX 2 studios to explain how to deal with expensive medications.

More information: www.essencehealthcare.com