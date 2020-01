× Gunmen shoot into Cahokia home after break-in

CAHOKIA, Ill. — A shooting happened at a home in Cahokia just a couple hours ago. Police say three men tried to break into a house on Plum Street near West Fourth Street.

When they realized a man was home they took off in a white Chevy Impala.

Before driving away they fired gunshots into the house.

those men are still on the loose. No word on any injuries.