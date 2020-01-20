How to make the transition to a new college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — January often marks a time of transition. The new year can mean new opportunities. Many college students are thinking about transitioning to a new school. According to the National Student Clearing House Research Center, 37.2 percent of college students transferred to another university at least once within six years, and of these, 45 percent changed schools more than once.

Fontbonne University welcomes a large population of transfer students from a variety of college programs. They have advisors and faculty dedicated to making each transition as smooth as possible.

