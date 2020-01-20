How to make the transition to a new college

Posted 8:25 am, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 08:26AM, January 20, 2020
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — January often marks a time of transition. The new year can mean new opportunities. Many college students are thinking about transitioning to a new school. According to the National Student Clearing House Research Center, 37.2 percent of college students transferred to another university at least once within six years, and of these, 45 percent changed schools more than once.

Fontbonne University welcomes a large population of transfer students from a variety of college programs. They have advisors and faculty dedicated to making each transition as smooth as possible.

More information: fontbonne.edu.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.