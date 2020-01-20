× Illinois law eliminates license suspension for non-moving violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a law that eliminates driver’s license suspensions for most non-moving violations. The Democrat signed the measure last week. He says it will allow tens of thousands of motorists to have driving privileges reinstated. That means more people will be able to work.

“Suspending licenses for having too many unpaid tickets, fines, and fees doesn’t necessarily make a person pay the bill, but it does mean that people don’t have a way to pay,” Pritzker said.

According to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a study showed that 42% of those who had their licenses suspended lost their jobs.