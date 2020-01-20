Missouri Highway Patrol relaxing rules about troopers with tattoos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Changes are coming to the way some Missouri police look in uniform. Until recently most applicants would be turned away if their tattoos showed in a short-sleeve uniform. The Missouri Highway Patrol has changed its rules so that most applicants with tattoos would be allowed to serve. Many Missouri police departments are also changing their guidelines.

"We just want to look like the people we're serving. We want our officers to have those conversation starters," said Lt. Jason Fleetwood.

There are some restrictions. The tattoo cannot have anything related to crime or drugs, it cannot contain offensive language, and cannot be on the face or neck.