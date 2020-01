× One on One with the Blues Ryan O’Reilly

Fox 2 Sports Director goes one on one with Blues All-Star center Ryan O’Reilly. For #90 it’s two years with the Blues and two All-Star games. Execpt this upcoming game will be more special to O’Reilly, since it will be played here in St. Louis next Saturday, January 25th,

Among the topics Martin and Ryan touch on, having hockey's All-Star game right here in St. Louis, O'Reilly enjoying and appreciating his new city of St. Louis, and if the Blues can repeat as Stanley Champions this season.