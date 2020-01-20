Pet of the Week: Stevie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The pet of the week is Stevie, a 3-year-old bassett hound mix! He's a sweet and active boy.

Stevie is a heartworm survivor and spent the majority of his time in a foster home. He's potty-trained, walks well on a leash, and is a fun little guy.

He's friends with everyone he meets and loves to romp around and play! He'd make an awesome best friend for an active family.

You can visit Stevie at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.