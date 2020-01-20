Race up St. Louis’ tallest building to help fight lung cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer in both men and women in the US. This year alone nearly 5,500 people in Missouri will be diagnosed with lung cancer. Hannah Rae Warrick with the American Lung Association in Missouri talks about the Fight For Air Climb.

The 2020 Fight For Air Climb at Metropolitan Square is Saturday, April 4. Participants race up the tallest building in St. Louis, the Metropolitan Square building, which is 40 floors, 856 steps. They are climbing for the 850,000 people Missouri living with lung disease.

Fight For Air Climb

7:00am Saturday, April 4th

Metropolitan Square

Downtown St. Louis

www.FightForAirClimb.org/StLouis