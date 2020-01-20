Smoke and smell from Richmond Heights business fire carry for miles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 1200 block of Bellevue Avenue at around 4:00am Monday morning. Flames can be seen coming from the building that houses Esquire Sports Medicine. Smoke from the fire can be seen over I-64 and the smell is carrying across the area.

Esquire Sports Medicine has been a business in the area for the last 30 years. The building appears to be a total loss. Firefighters have been pouring water through the roof to extinguish the flames.