St. Louis area Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today we recognize the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There are several events happening in St. Louis and the Metro-East.

One event that always draws a crowd is the civic ceremony at the Old Courthouse in downtown St . Louis. The program will have speakers, musicians, and performers. From there, participants will go on the annual Freedom March at 10:00am. They will march from the Old Courthouse to the Leonard Missionary Baptist Church on North Compton. The church will then host the annual interfaith service. Organizers say that the march will go on, no matter what the weather is.

The gateway region YMCA hosts its 35th annual commemorative breakfast. This year's keynote speaker is Missouri Chief Justice George Draper. Former FOX 2 news reporter Bonita Cornute is the emcee.

The New Life in Christ church in O'Fallon, Illinois hosts their annual breakfast at 8:00am. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell is the guest speaker.

There's also a mid-county MLK parade today at 11:00am. It is from Wellston city hall to the New Life Empowerment Church. Congressman Lacy Clay is the guest speaker.

There are also holiday celebrations today in East St. Louis, Berkeley, Kirkwood and at the University of Missouri St. Louis. The Urban League also opens a new office this afternoon in the Dr. King Shopping Plaza on Page at North Grand.