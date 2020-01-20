× Two men rob Sunset Hills gas station at gunpoint

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – Sunset Hills police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two men who robbed a BP gas station at gunpoint early Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Sunset Hills Police Department, the robbery took place around 5:10 a.m. in the 4500 block of S. Lindbergh Boulevard.

Two men entered the store; one of them displayed a handgun and ordered the clerk to the floor. They stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a white, older model 4-door passenger car with black bumpers and a white sticker at the top center of the rear windshield.

Police described the first suspect as a Caucasian man, standing 5’10” and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He had a black face covering and wore a brown coat, a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

The second suspect was described as a Caucasian man, about 6’ tall and 200 pounds. He wore a brown face covering, a dark-blue hoodie, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Sunset Hills Police Department at 314-849-4400 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.