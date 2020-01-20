Win a pair of Country Megatickets Every Day This Week! Instagram Bonus

Posted 1:00 pm, January 20, 2020, by

The 2020 Country Megaticket is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with 9 country megastars and 25 supporting acts for one great price!

FOX 2 is giving away a pair of reserved tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK before they go on sale Friday!   Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram  for a BONUS chance to win.  Link in bio.

Country Megatickets go on sale Friday, 1/24 at 10am.  FOX 2 has a pre-sale on Thursday, 1/23 from 10am-10pm.  Use Password: FOX2

ENTER TO WIN HERE

Hurry!  All entries are due by Friday, 1/24 at 1pm CST.

Official Rules 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.