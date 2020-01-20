LIVE Video: Fire at Esquire Sports Medicine in Richmond Heights, Mo.

Win a pair of Country Megatickets Every Day This Week!

Posted 4:00 am, January 20, 2020, by

The 2020 Country Megaticket is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with 9 country megastars and 25 supporting acts for one great price!

FOX 2 is giving away a pair of reserved tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK before they go on sale Friday!   Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram  for a BONUS chance to win.  Link in bio.

Country Megatickets go on sale Friday, 1/24 at 10am.  FOX 2 has a pre-sale on Thursday, 1/23 from 10am-10pm.  Use Password: FOX2

2020 Country Megaticket artists coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre:

Brooks & Dunn with special guest REBOOT – Friday, May 15th

Luke Bryan with Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack – Friday, May 29th

Brad Paisley with Jordan Davis – Saturday, June 6th

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Hardy – Friday, July 17th

Rascall Flatts Farewell Tour – Thursday, July 23rd

Jason Aldean with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver – Saturday, August 1st

Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae – Saturday, August 15th

Chris Young with Scotty McCreery – Thursday, August 20th

Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress – Thursday, September 24th

Hurry!  All entries are due by Friday, 1/24 at 1pm CST.

