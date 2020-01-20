Win a pair of Country Megatickets Every Day This Week!

The 2020 Country Megaticket is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with 9 country megastars and 25 supporting acts for one great price!

2020 Country Megaticket artists coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre:

Brooks & Dunn with special guest REBOOT – Friday, May 15th

Luke Bryan with Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack – Friday, May 29th

Brad Paisley with Jordan Davis – Saturday, June 6th

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Hardy – Friday, July 17th

Rascall Flatts Farewell Tour – Thursday, July 23rd

Jason Aldean with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver – Saturday, August 1st

Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae – Saturday, August 15th

Chris Young with Scotty McCreery – Thursday, August 20th

Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress – Thursday, September 24th

