AAA provides tips to motorist, as wintry mix is forecasted for Metro Area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - As winter weather makes its way into the region, AAA wants to make sure you’re prepared.

The National Weather Service has put out a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until Noon on Thursday.

Here’s what AAA suggests you should have in your car: a blanket, extra clothes, jumper cables, a phone charger, boots, a reliable ice scraper with a brush, and kitty litter or sand to help provide some traction.

According to AAA, accident reports from the Midwest during the winter of 2017 showed nearly 48% of crashes and 33% deaths happen when the road

conditions were bad or when there was adverse weather.

AAA says it expects to rescue more than one hundred thousand motorists in Missouri this winter.