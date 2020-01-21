× Endangered person advisory for missing north St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for a 79-year-old north St. Louis County man who went missing Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Farber Drive at 8:30 a.m. for a report of a missing person.

Officers learned Alvin K. Lyons left the residence and was last seen driving a black 2004 Ford Explorer with Missouri license plates DD3X2Y.

Lyons is said to have dementia and high blood pressure and has not been taking his prescribed medications at regular intervals.

He’s described as an African-American man, standing 5’6″ tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes, wearing a tan zip-up jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He also has a faded tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on Lyons’ whereabouts is asked to diall 911 for their nearest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.