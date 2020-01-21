LIVE Video: Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump begins
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

HopCat celebrates 12 year anniversary with free Cosmik Fries

Posted 10:47 am, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 10:50AM, January 21, 2020

ST. LOUIS – HopCat is celebrating 12 years and they are offering free Cosmik fries to make it a birthday party on January 25.

The restaurant chain will give out free fries for all guests between 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

There will also be an annual fry eating contest that day at 3:00 p.m., and a selection of rare craft beer available.

If you want to participate in the fries eating contest, you need to be at least 18 years old.

HopCat also announced that they will be launching new menu items starting on January 27.

Prizes Include: 
First Place: $500 and bragging rights
Second Place: $100 and a great story
Third Place: $25 and a full belly

Google Map for coordinates 38.655992 by -90.303213.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.