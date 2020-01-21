Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Illinois provides $30M to acquire, develop open lands and parks

Posted 9:47 am, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 09:56AM, January 21, 2020

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois grant funds will provide nearly $30 million for projects across the state to acquire open spaces and develop and improve recreational facilities. Gov. J.B. Pritzker release the list of 85 projects late last week. They will receive $29.7 million from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

OSLAD money supports up to one-half of a project’s cost. Local funds will bring the total investment to $56 million. OSLAD receives funding from a portion of the state’s Real Estate Transfer Tax. It has provided $403 million for over 1,700 projects since it was created in 1987.

 

