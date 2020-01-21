ST. LOUIS – “Prodigal Son” is a television crime drama airing Monday nights on Fox 2 about a gifted criminal psychologist who solves tough cases. He deals with a manipulative mother and his serial killer father. Actress Bellamy Young joins Fox 2 live via satellite to talk about the show.
Interview with ‘Prodigal Son’ actress Bellamy Young
