Marcell Ozuna says goodbye to Cardinals fans after signing with Atlanta Braves

ST. LOUIS, MO- Just a few hours after agreeing to terms on a free-agent contract with the Atlanta Braves, former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna took to Instagram to say goodbye to his fans here.

“I would like to take a moment to thank this great fan base and city who welcomed me and my family with open arms. Thank you for embracing us and allowing us to spend two incredibly memorable years with such a classy organization,” the post said in part.

Ozuna, 29, signed a one-year $18 million dollar contract to play for the Braves, the team he helped the Cardinals vanquish from the playoffs in 2019.

The Cardinals will receive draft pick compensation for losing Ozuna, who declined a qualifying contract offer from St. Louis.